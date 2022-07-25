6 dead in shooting attack on Mexico drug rehab center

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five men and one woman are dead after unidentified assailants opened fire at a privately-run drug rehabilitation center in wester Mexico. The prosecutors’ office in the western state of Jalisco said Monday the attack occurred around midnight in Tlaquepaque, a suburb of the state capital, Guadalajara. The office said that several people were involved in the attack, but did not offer information on a motive. Drug gangs in Mexico have attacked rehab centers in the past, usually to kill drug users or dealers allied with rival gangs. In 2020, in the neighboring state of Guanajuato, gunmen killed 27 people at a rehab center.

