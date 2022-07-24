Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian defense ministry officials are insisting that an airstrike on the port of Odesa — less than a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on resuming grain shipments from there — hit only military targets. The ministry spokesman said Saturday’s attack destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse containing anti-ship missiles. Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed identical agreements with the U.N. and Turkey in Istanbul aimed at clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain, as well as the export of Russian grain and fertilizer. The agreement, obtained by The Associated Press, committed both Kyiv and Moscow to refraining from strikes on the three Black Sea ports.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.