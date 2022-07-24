Myanmar executes NLD lawmaker, 3 other political detainees

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years with the hangings of a former National League for Democracy lawmaker, a democracy activist and two men accused of violence after the military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four political detainees. State media said the four planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Myanmar has rejected criticism of its decision to hang them. Death sentences were commuted to life terms in Myanmar in 2014, though several dozens received death sentences between then and last year’s military takeover. An organization tracking killings and court cases says 115 people have been sentenced to death since the military takeover.

