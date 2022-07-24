Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M

DALLAS (AP) — Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight has sold at auction for $6.18 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said Sunday that the winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. In a tweet Sunday, Irsay confirmed he has acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country. The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments, with Ali stopping the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the African nation of Zaire.

