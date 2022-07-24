Fire damages homes in southern Greece; more blazes active

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Α major fire has broken out in southern Greece, burning homes in villages not far from the famous archaeological site of Ancient Olympia. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon south of Ancient Olympia, prompting authorities to urge residents of six villages to evacuate quickly. Six other major blazes across Greece were still burning, including three that started on Sunday. Hot and dry conditions, along with gusty winds, have prevailed for weeks in Greece. A heat wave that just arrived has pushed temperature past 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places. The heat is expected to persist for days.

