China adds science lab to its orbiting space station

BEIJING (AP) — China has added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months. The Wentian lab module was launched Sunday, and after 13 hours of flight, successfully docked with the Tiangong station’s main Tianhe living module early Monday. The Wentian is designed for science and biology experiments and will be followed by a second lab module due to be launched in October. Three astronauts currently living in the core module oversaw the Wentian’s arrival and docking.

