Albania’s newly sworn-in president urges political unity

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s new president has been sworn in. In his speech Sunday President Bajram Begaj, 55, urged political parties to cooperate on the country’s future and consolidate the rule of law. He formally took office after being sworn in at parliament and attending a handover ceremony at the presidential office. Begaj was nominated by the governing left-wing Socialist Party after no compromise was reached with the opposition. Most opposition lawmakers boycotted the voting. The five-year presidency has a largely ceremonial role and the president is expected to stand above partisan divisions.

