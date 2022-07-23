Sailfish leaps out of water, stabs woman off Florida coast
STUART, Fla. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the sailfish stabbed Katherine Perkins in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two others, Louis Toth and Dominic Bellezza, tried to bring the creature in on a fishing line about two miles offshore from Stuart, Florida. Toth and Bellezza applied pressure to the wound, and Perkins was taken to Stuart for medical treatment.