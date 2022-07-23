Russia hits Ukraine’s Black Sea port in wake of grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday’s attack as “spit in the face” of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements. The Ukrainian military says two Russian missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others. It didn’t specify the damage or say whether the strike caused casualties. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Russia would bear full responsibility if the agreements signed Friday fell through and the war in Ukraine results in a global food crisis.

