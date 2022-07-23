Iran says it dismantled group with ties to Israel’s Mossad

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says its agents dismantled a group linked to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, which had allegedly planned terror operations inside Iran. State-run TV reported on Wednesday that members of the group had entered Iran from an unspecified neighboring country’s Kurdish-populated area. Both Turkey and Iraq have a minority Kurdish population living alongside the Iranian border. It said Iranian forces arrested all members of the group and confiscated a large amount of weapons, explosives, and technical and communication equipment belonging to the group in several operations across Iran. The TV also said the group planned “unprecedented terrorist operations” in “sensitive areas” — a likely reference to military and security installations. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

