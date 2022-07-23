Iran media: Gunmen kill brother of collapsed tower’s owner

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run agency says a pair of gunmen opened machinegun fire in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan, killing the brother of the owner of a tower that collapsed there earlier this year. IRNA’s report said the man was gunned down on Saturday in “an assassination” and died of severe injuries from multiple gunshots. A video on social media shows the killing, which took place at a parking lot of the man’s home. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for Saturday’s slaying. The May 23 collapse killed 41 people and also triggered street protests in Abadan — demonstrations that saw police club protesters and fire tear gas. The buildings owner was reportedly killed in the collapse of the tower.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.