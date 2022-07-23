Alves passes medical tests and signs with Mexico’s Pumas
By CARLOS RODRÍGUEZ
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — When Dani Alves left Barcelona a few months ago, several teams were deemed possibilites for the next stop in his illustrious soccer career. One of the least likely seemed to be Pumas of the Mexican League, yet that is what the Brazilian star chose. Alves, who with 44 titles is the most successful player in history, passed his medical tests Saturday and signed a contract to join the Mexico City team. The team hopes the 39-year-old fullback can be a good influence in the locker room, where in addition to foreign players there is a base of young players who are being bet on as the future of Pumas.