BEIJING (AP) — Ten employees of a coal company have died in northwestern China when a mountainside slope collapsed on them. State TV reported rescuers spent all day to retrieve the workers who were buried in their vehicle en route to a mine site in Jingtai county in Gansu province. Ten died and seven were found alive with light injuries. Operations stopped around 8 p.m. Saturday. An investigation into the incident is underway.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.