Wyoming abortion ban expected to take effect in coming days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Most abortions will become illegal in Wyoming on Wednesday after Gov. Mark Gordon gave the go-ahead Friday under a new state law. The law bans abortions except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother’s life or health. The Wyoming Legislature approved the ban and Gordon signed it into law in March expecting that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade. That happened June 24. Wyoming’s ban will now take effect after the state attorney general completed a review. The American Civil Liberties Union condemns the abortion ban. Gordon says he’s a “pro-life governor” who will support children, mothers and families.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.