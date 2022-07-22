Women climbers from Pakistan and Iran reach K2 summit

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A woman from Pakistan and another from Iran appear to be the first females from their countries to reach the top of K2, one of the world’s highest and most dangerous summits. A mountaineering official said altogether, three women successfully reached K2′s peak on Friday as part of a larger group. The official said an Afghan climber died a day earlier due to a heart attack while attempting to scale K2 as part of the team of climbers who reached the peak on Friday. Only a few hundred have successfully reached K2’s summit. Most deaths happen on its descent.

