With Italy’s Draghi toppled, populists campaign in fast gear

ROME (AP) — Italy’s politicians are in campaign mode after coalition allies toppled Premier Mario Draghi’s government. Italy’s president said he reluctantly accepted Draghi’s resignation and put a premature end to the Italian Parliament’s term. Perhaps the quickest to spring into action was right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, who is keen on becoming premier himself. His League party was one of the coalition allies that sabotaged Draghi. Salvini gave a state TV interview hours after President Sergio Mattarella paved the way for an early election. Instead of the half-buttoned shirt and jeans or beach shorts he often favors, he wore a suit and tie. Former Premier Silvio Berlusconi began his party’s campaign with a populist pledge on Friday.

