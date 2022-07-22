US places former Paraguayan president on corruption list

MIAMI (AP) — A former president of Paraguay who has been investigated for his alleged participation in money laundering operations has been included in a U.S. corruption list. The Department of State announced the designation of former Paraguayan president Horacio Manuel Cartes “for his involvement in significant corruption.” He served as president of Paraguay between 2013 and 2018, and owns a conglomerate of some 25 companies. The former president has been investigated about alleged irregularities in his multimillion-dollar assets and for his alleged links with the leader of a money laundering network.

