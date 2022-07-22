Thai PM likely to win last no-confidence vote ahead of polls

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to win his fourth and final no-confidence vote in Parliament on Saturday, ahead of a general election next year. The vote comes after four days of debate targeting Prayuth and 10 of his Cabinet members. The opposition has blamed his government’s economic mismanagement for rising public debts and its failure to prevent corruption. Prayuth, a retired general, has survived three censure motions since 2020 and analysts expect him to prevail again as his coalition government has a parliamentary majority. Prayuth came to power during a 2014 coup and was later elected in 2019 general elections.

