Tennessee wall-climber convicted in breach of US Capitol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee business owner who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of five charges connected to the attack. The Justice Department said in a statement that 38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was found guilty Thursday of one felony and four misdemeanors. Federal prosecutors said Bledsoe illegally entered the Capitol grounds and then scaled a wall and entered the Capitol Building. Bledsoe is listed in records as a principal of a Memphis, Tennessee moving company and authorities said he lived in nearby Cordova when he was arrested. His sentencing was set for Oct. 21.

