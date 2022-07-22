Spielberg to debut ‘The Fabelmans’ at Toronto Film Festival

Steven Spielberg is bringing his highly personal film “The Fabelmans” to the Toronto International Film Festival this fall. Organizers on Friday announced his participation, which will mark his first time at the festival. Spielberg co-wrote the coming-of-age story about a young man and a shattering family secret. His co-writer is Tony Kushner, who he also collaborated with on “Lincoln.” The cast includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. “The Fabelmans” is set for a Nov. 11 theatrical release from Universal Pictures and is expected to be a big player in the upcoming awards season. The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off on Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 18.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.