Officers describe horror they saw after Parkland shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement officers have told a jury about the horror they found inside a high school after 17 people were massacred there four years ago. Three police officers testified Friday that they found dead, dying and wounded students minutes after Nikolas Cruz fled Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. One described talking to the school’s dying athletic director. Another spoke of finding a wounded student who weakly raised his hand seeking help. Jurors were shown photos of dead students and staff. The 23-year-old Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in October, but the jury must decide if he is sentenced to death or life without parole. The shootings took place on Valentine’s Day 2018.

