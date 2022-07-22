Nebraska AG: No charges over ex-state senator’s photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s attorney general says he will not file criminal charges against fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Mike Groene over photos the ex-lawmaker surreptitiously took of an aide. The office of Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday that there is not enough information from the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation to warrant criminal charges. Groene, of North Platte, resigned from office earlier this year after acknowledging that he photographed a legislative aide in his office without her knowledge. Groene told the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday that he had been vindicated by Peterson’s decision and that he regretted resigning from the Legislature.

