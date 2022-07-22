Japan warns of rising global tension, Russia-China arms ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has warned in an annual defense paper of escalating national security threats stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s tensions with Taiwan. The report, approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet on Friday, highlights the need for Japan’s military buildup to address concerns including stronger China-Russia military ties and their increased activity around Japan. Kishida is seeking to significantly bolster Japan’s military capability and possibly double arms spending in coming years. The report comes months ahead of a revision to Japan’s national security strategy that is expected to include a pre-emptive strike capability, which critics say would go beyond the limitations of Japan’s pacifist constitution.

