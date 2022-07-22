What Jan. 6 probe revealed: Takeaways from summer hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Turns out, Jan. 6 was more than just the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. It was the culmination, but also the start, of a challenge for American democracy. The House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021 has shown how the deadly Capitol attack was sparked when the incumbent president, Donald Trump, refused to cede the election to Joe Biden. Trump spent weeks trying to overturn his defeat and summoned supporters on Jan. 6 to finish the job. Trump still refused on Jan. 7 to say the presidential election was over. The Jan. 6 committee cannot charge anyone with crimes, but it has produced a public record for history.

