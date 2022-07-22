Election-denying Colorado clerk turned herself in to police

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turned herself in to law enforcement on Thursday, Pitkin County officials said. She was booked at the county jail in Aspen at 9:22 p.m. because authorities said Peters violated the terms of her bail and a protective order forbidding her from contacting election staff in Mesa County. Peters was released Thursday night after paying her bond. Peters is being charged with seven felonies for her role in the break-in of her own election system. Her attorneys just convinced a judge not to send her back to jail for violating the terms of her release by traveling to Nevada for a conference of election deniers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.