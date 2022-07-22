Crews clear fire lines as North Texas wildfires slow advance

GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Fire crews are working to extend and strengthen fire lines as diminished winds and higher humidity slowed the advance of North Texas wildfires. The biggest fire, the Chalk Mountain Fire, hadn’t grown Friday after blackening 10 1/2 square miles. Despite 10% containment, firefighting team officials say crews continue to make progress clearing a fire line along the northern head of the fire, linking the eastern and western flanks where fire lines are completed. But the brush in the area remains tinder dry and highly flammable. Little to no fire remains of the Possum Kingdon Lake fire, but dry conditions remain highly volatile.

