Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — There’s been no evidence of any widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in 2020. Yet the sheriff in the most populous county in Kansas says he’s investigating election fraud. Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is not the only county sheriff in the U.S. claiming a role in elections. Promoters of baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 president election was stolen from former President Donald Trump are now looking to sheriffs to pursue fraud allegations. They’re pushing a dubious theory that sheriffs have virtually unchecked power locally. Hayden’s actions prompted the county’s top lawyer to warn that he could be seen as trying to interfere with elections.

By JOHN HANNA and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.