Ukrainian experts turn to Israel for mental trauma training

JERUSALEM (AP) — A group of Ukrainian mental health professionals has spent the last two weeks in a special course in Jerusalem aimed at giving them tools to treat victims of psychological trauma back home. The course is designed to help victims who are currently under fire. The course instructors say they’ve learned lessons on how to treat trauma victims from Israel’s various wars and this allows them to relate to Ukrainians. Awareness for recognizing and treating mental trauma remains relatively low in Ukraine. A Ukrainian therapist says that today, five months after Russia’s invasion started, the situation looks bleaker than ever as more and more Ukrainians need treatment.

