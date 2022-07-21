Turkey: Ukraine grain export deal to be signed in Istanbul

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say a deal on a U.N. plan to unblock the shipment of Ukrainian grain and to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizers will be signed in Istanbul on Friday. The Turkish president’s office said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and officials from Russia and Ukraine will oversee the signing ceremony. Guterres has been working on a plan that would enable Ukraine to export millions of tons of grain stockpiles that have been stuck in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The deal could ease a global food crisis that has sent wheat and other grain prices soaring.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.