Steve Bannon’s defense to begin in ex-Trump adviser’s trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon’s lawyers are expected to begin their defense as his contempt of Congress trial enters a new phase. Bannon was in an unofficial capacity to then-President Donald Trump at the time of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Bannon is charged with defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee examining the aftermath of the 2020 election and the events leading up to the deadly riot. It’s unclear whether Bannon will take the stand after his lawyers begin their defense Thursday. The prosecution rested its case Wednesday. Bannon is charged with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, each carrying a minimum of 30 days of jail and up to a year behind bars upon conviction.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.