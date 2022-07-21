Soldier killed by lightning served on combat surgery team

FORT GORDON, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. military has identified a soldier killed by a lightning strike at Georgia base as a 41-year-old Army reservist who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The U.S. Army Reserve said in a statement Thursday that Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton, Connecticut, served for 22 years on active duty and as a reservist. Clark was killed and nine fellow soldiers were injured Wednesday when lightning struck the group during training at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. The Army Reserve says the other injured soldiers were rushed to the Army post’s hospital and were in good condition Thursday. Clark and eight of the injured soldiers were assigned to the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery on wounded soldiers in combat zones.

