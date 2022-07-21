Police: Alabama woman provided gun, drove youths to shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Police say an Alabama woman provided a gun to juveniles and then drove them to and from the scene of a shooting. She was arrested on multiple charges. Dothan police say several youths were involved in a confrontation earlier this month before leaving the scene and returning in a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Shakita Leann Crittenton. A spokesman says upon arrival, the youths got a handgun out of the trunk of the car and began shooting. No one was injured, but Crittenton was charged with assault and other offenses. Three juveniles also were charged.