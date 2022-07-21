Officials: Sergeant charged with grabbing officer by throat

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say a South Florida police sergeant who was recorded grabbing a colleague by the neck when she tried to deescalate a situation involving a suspect is facing four criminal charges. The Broward State Attorney’s Office says Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease was charged Wednesday with battery on a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, assault on a law enforcement officer and assault on a civilian. Body cam video from last November shows the female officer pulling Pullease away from the handcuffed suspect. But Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.

