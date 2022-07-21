Nicaragua newspaper says staff have fled the country

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of Nicaragua’s leading national newspapers announced Thursday on its website that its staff had been forced to flee the country and would continue working from outside Nicaragua. Nicaraguan authorities took control of La Prensa’s offices in August and arrested two of its employees earlier this month. Those arrests came after La Prensa reported on the expulsion nuns from the Missionaries of Charity established by Mother Teresa. The government of President Daniel Ortega has moved repeatedly against independent press outlets, as well as shutting down more than 1,000 civil society organizations.

