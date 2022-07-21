Mexico’s leading fixed-line telephone company hit by strike

MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 30,000 workers at Mexico’s largest fixed-line telephone and internet company have gone on strike, but the company pledges to continue providing service. Teléfonos de Mexico is better known as Telmex, and was once a state-owned company that controlled basically all phone service in Mexico. But since its privatization in the 1990s, anti-monopoly controls have forced the firm to yield ground to other cellphone and internet providers. The company says the demands of unionized employees are not consistent with “the financial viability of the company.” Telmex says its networks are now automated and will continue to operate.

