Martial-law era remembered under a new Marcos presidency

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Activists have opened a campaign in the Philippines to prevent a repeat of the abuses and plunder of the martial-law era that began 50 years ago under the father of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Pro-Marcos propaganda has portrayed the late president’s reign as a “golden era.” But the activists said they would fight efforts to gloss over the abuses committed under the elder Marcos’ dictatorship. He imposed martial law in September 1972 and was ousted in a 1986 uprising. His family’s astonishing political comeback culminated with Marcos Jr. taking office as president last month. He has steadfastly refused to acknowledge and apologize for the abuses under his father’s rule.

