Man who hid guns in unfinished jail convicted of vandalism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee jury has found a prominent prison reform advocate guilty of vandalism after he disguised himself as a construction worker to hide guns, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades inside the walls of an under-construction Nashville jail. Alex Friedmann was found guilty Thursday of vandalism over $250,000 in a case that a prosecutor likened to something out of a Hollywood movie. Much of it was caught on surveillance video and went undisputed. The prosecutor also said the case ends on a cliffhanger, left only to guess about what Friedmann planned to do. He didn’t testify at trial. Defense attorneys argued the state was overcharging Friedmann through its calculation of damages.

