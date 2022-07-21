Israeli airstrike in Syria kills 3 soldiers, wounds 7

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israel have launched airstrikes targeting several military positions around Damascus, killing three Syrian soldiers, and wounding seven others. Syrian state media quoted a military official early as saying the missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights just past midnight, adding that the Syrian army was able to shoot down some of the missiles with air defense missiles. Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

