GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion center results

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some federal lawmakers urged Google last month to limit the appearance of anti-abortion pregnancy centers in certain abortion-related search results. Now 17 Republican attorneys general are warning the company that doing so could invite legal action. Their letter Thursday to the CEO of Google parent Alphabet Inc. criticizes the letter signed by 21 members of Congress, which points to the prominence of anti-abortion pregnancy centers in searches for abortion services. Sometimes known as crisis pregnancy centers, these offices are often religiously affiliated and counsel clients against having an abortion. The attorneys general say suppressing such search results would squelch what they call “pro-life and pro-mother voices.”

