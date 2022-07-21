Former Israeli PM denies blame for deadly stampede

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has testified that he wasn’t to blame for the events that led to a deadly stampede at a holy site in northern Israel last year, the worst civilian disaster in the country’s history. The April 2021 incident took place during a Jewish festival when hundreds of people flooded a passageway. A slippery slope caused many to fall. The resulting human avalanche killed 45 people and injured at least 150. The former prime minister testified Thursday that he was only involved in preparations for the event due the pandemic restrictions. Netanyahu now seeks to regain the premiership as Israel heads into another round of elections.

