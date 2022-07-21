Death toll from weekslong rains in Pakistan rises to 282

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities say the death toll from five weeks of monsoon rains and flash floods has jumped to 282 in Pakistan, as the latest downpours continued lashing the impoverished country. The country’s National Disaster Management Authority said Thursday that rains since June 14 have damaged highways, 22 bridges and 5,600 houses and that some of those killed in rain-related incidents were women and children. Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor government planning. The season runs from July through September.

