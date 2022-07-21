Dartmouth names its 1st female president, to start in 2023

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College has named its first female president in its over 250-year history. Sian Leah Beilock is the current president of Barnard College and a leading expert on the brain science behind “choking under pressure.” She will become Dartmouth’s 19th president July 1, 2023. She will succeed current President Philip J. Hanlon. Beilock says she’s excited to bring all the different facets of herself to Dartmouth as a psychologist, a teacher, a president and a mother. Beilock has also focused on developing and implementing research-driven strategies to encourage women and girls in the fields of math and science.

