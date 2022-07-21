Da Silva confirmed as Brazil party’s presidential candidate

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been confirmed as the presidential candidate for the leftist Workers’ Party ahead of October’s election. The vote of party delegates Thursday was widely expected and merely symbolic, with da Silva’s campaign already on the move. The 76-year-old didn’t attend the party’s convention as he is campaigning in his home state of Pernambuco in Brazil’s impoverished northeast. He leads all polls against incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party will hold its convention Sunday to confirm him as its candidate.

