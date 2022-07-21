2 contenders battle for Conservative votes in UK leader race

LONDON (AP) — The two candidates to become Britain’s next prime minister have begun a head-to-head battle for the votes of Conservative Party members who will choose the country’s new leader. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is promising fiscal prudence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is offering immediate tax cuts to the right-of-center governing party. Sunak and Truss were chosen Wednesday by Conservative lawmakers as finalists to replace Boris Johnson who quit as party leader on July 7 after months of ethics scandals. He remains prime minister until his successor is chosen. The result of the party leadership contest is due on Sept. 5. The contenders face a party that is divided and demoralized after three turbulent years under Johnson.

