Vigil held for 10th anniversary of Aurora theater shooting

DENVER (AP) — The 12 people who died in the Colorado theater shooting are being remembered a decade after they were killed. Dozens of people gathered to remember them in a midnight vigil in Aurora to mark the anniversary of the July 20, 2012 attack. Gunman James Homes killed 12 people and injured 70 others at the midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises”. The vigil included victims’ family members and survivors. More remembrance events were planned on Saturday.

