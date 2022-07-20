US sending more military aid to Ukraine as war grinds on

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and allies are committing more rocket systems, ammunition and other military aid to Ukraine, as American defense leaders say they see the war to block Russian gains in the eastern Donbas region grinding on for some time. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says that it will be “hard work” to keep allies and partners all committed to the war effort as the months drag on. Austin spoke at the close of a virtual meeting Wednesday with about 50 defense leaders from around the world. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that unless there is an unlikely breakthrough by either side the “grinding war of attrition” could go on for some time.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

