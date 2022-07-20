Up in the Bavarian Alps, rugged trails with German bonhomie

SCHÖNAU AM KÖNIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Hikers looking for rugged trails, soaring vistas and convivial evenings drinking schnapps in mountain huts could do far worse than Germany’s Berchtesgaden national park. The park is in the Bavarian Alps near Germany’s southeastern border with Austria. AP writer Mike Eckel says that on a recent trip he found friendly hiking companions along the way on quiet wooded trails. He slept in huts built to withstand the frequent rain and furious winds. There was plenty of hearty food and drinks including the region’s apricot schnapps. Eckel hiked near the scenic, turquoise, 5-mile-long lake called the Konigssee. He hiked up to a peak about 7,500 feet above sea level.

