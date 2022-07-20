UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan’s Taliban

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says in a new report that despite an overall improved security situation in Afghanistan, at least 700 people have been killed since the Taliban took over last year. The majority of those casualties were linked to attacks by the Islamic State group’s affiliate in the country, a bitter rival of the Taliban. In its report Wednesday, the U.N. also highlighted the poor situation of women and girls since the Taliban takeover and how they have been stripped of many of their human rights under Afghanistan’s current rulers. After their takeover, the Taliban quickly started enforcing a sharply tougher line, issuing harsh edicts against women.

