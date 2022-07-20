Steelmaker moves ahead on effort to build plant in Southeast

Plans to build an aluminum mill in Kentucky have taken a new turn. A steel producer says it will construct and operate the mill somewhere in the southeastern U.S. That’s after it reached a deal with the company that has failed to deliver on its promise to build the plant near Ashland, Kentucky. Steel Dynamics didn’t specify where the plant would be located. It says it will own more than 94% of the facility through a joint venture arrangement with Unity Aluminum. Unity was formerly known as Braidy Industries. It wanted to build the mill near Ashland but struggled to line up financing.

