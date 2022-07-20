Soledad O’Brien show makes impression in off-hours time slot

NEW YORK (AP) — The Soledad O’Brien hosted show “Matter of Fact” is making an impression as a weekend syndicated news program despite hours that are an insomniac’s dream. Created as an alternative to Sunday morning broadcast panel shows like “Meet the Press,” O’Brien’s program has to settle for time slots that are less than ideal, sometime overnight or around dawn. But “Matter of Fact” is focused on illustrating how national issues are affecting local communities, with an emphasis on highlighting diversity. ”Matter of Fact” just ended a two-year listening tour inspired by the racial reckoning following the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

